Irish Police arrests Redeemed Church pastor for allegedly stealing €70,000

A Nigerian pastor serving with a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), in Ireland, Ebenezer Oduntan, has been reportedly arrested by the Irish Police and charged with allegedly stealing €70,000 from a company and the church in Co Kildare over an eight-year period.

A statement on Monday by the Office of the Irish Directorate of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE), said the 55-year-old Oduntan, who resides at The Close, Curragh Grange, Newbridge, Co Kildare, was arrested and charged at Newbridge Garda Station on Friday.

“Pastor Oduntan faces 30 charges of theft, four charges of furnishing false information, as well as five charges of providing incorrect information,” the statement said.

The charges followed an investigation by the ODCE in relation to the alleged misappropriation of monies from the company and the City of David parish of the RCCG, based in Toughers Business Park, Naas, Co Kildare.

Evidence of arrest, charge, and caution was given by Detective Garda Glenn Mackessy of the ODCE, who told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment.

Mackessy told Judge, Desmond Zaidan, that “Oduntan was a director of the company and pastor of the church when the alleged offenses took place between 2012 and 2020, with the total value of the theft charges put at approximately €70,000.”

Oduntan has been remanded on bail and will appear again at Naas District Court in November for service of a book of evidence.

