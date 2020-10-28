IROKOtv CEO, wife test positive for COVID-19

The Chief Executive Officer of IROKOtv, Jason Njoku, and his wife, Mary, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Njoku, who is the co-founder of the company, confirmed the development on his Twitter handle.

He added that although he is feeling unwell, his wife’s condition has improved.

He said: “My enemies are hard at work in 2020. Mrs. Njoku and I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m not feeling great but Mary is well. Literally, I have no idea how I caught it. But we shall see this pass too.”

