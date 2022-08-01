Is Cameroonian billionaire, Alain Nkontchou, aiming for 5% Ecobank majority ownership?

Cameroonian billionaire, Alain Nkontchou, has increased his ownership stake in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), a major move that could put him among the top three majority investors in the firm.

Nkontchou acquired 322.01 million shares of Ecobank between March and May 2022, by investing N3.80 billion in the pan-African lender through his investment vehicle, Enko Opportunity Growth Fund.

This increased his shareholding in the firm to 600.25 million shares, and put Nkontchou’s total networth in ETI at N5.92 billion, as at July 29, 2022. Prior to this share acquisition, he had bought 16.53 million shares in two separate deals valued at N213.3 million, on May 5 and 6.

Surprisingly, Ecobank didn’t report the acquisition of the 322.01 million stocks until four months later, considering Nkontchou had acquired the shares on March 30, 31, and May 24, 2022.

Whereas, the NGX listing rules states, “All directors, persons discharging managerial responsibility and persons closely connected to them as well as all insiders of the Issuer shall immediately notify the Issuer in writing through the Company Secretary of the occurrence of all transactions conducted on their own account in the shares of the Issuer on the day on which the transaction occurred and the Issuer shall maintain a record of such transactions.”

While there’s a delay in notifying the investing public, Nkontchou’s current 600.25 million shares hand him 3.2% ownership of Ecobank, putting the billionaire at 1.72% shy of the 5% that will make him one of the top three majority shareholders in the firm.

Ripples Nigeria analysis of Nkontchou’s capital market activities had shown that the Cameroonian billionaire has been mopping up shares in the last two years on the exchange floor, considering his stake was worth 0.15% as at December 2020, but grew to 1.44% at the end of December 2021, and now up at 3.27%.

The only shareholders holding 5% and above stake in ETI are Nedbank Group Limited, with 28.91% ownership, while Government Employees Pension Fund owns 18.36%.

