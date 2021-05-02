Is Jamil Abubakar, son-in-law of Aliko Dangote, scheming for another wife? | Ripples Nigeria

Jamil Abubakar, the son-in-law of the wealthiest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote has published a suggestive post on his Twitter platform.

On Saturday, the pilot disclosed how to test the faith of a Muslim woman. According to Jamil, a man can shake his wife’s faith by telling her about his intentions of picking up another wife.

The son of former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar wrote on Twitter;

”If you want to test the faith of a Muslim woman, Jst tell her you are marrying a second wife. Na there you go know say her “Allah ya che, Anabi ya che” na for mouth ee no reach heart” he wrote.

Jamil is married to Fatimah, the daughter of Aliko Dangote. The couple tied the knot in 2018.

In 2019, the couple welcomed their first child.

