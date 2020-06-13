‘Is Nigeria a zoo?’ Fani-Kayode reacts to alleged face-off between First Lady and an aide to Buhari

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the reported face-off between the aides of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and a Personal Assistant to the President, Sabiu Yusuf.

Yusuf, who is also the President’s nephew, had reportedly travelled from Lagos to Abuja on Monday, and drove straight to the Presidential Villa but was denied access to the State House by the first lady’s aides who insisted he went into self-isolation as directed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He allegedly rejected the directive and invited the police to arrest the first lady’s aides.

Mrs. Buhari had since asked the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to order the release of her aides, drawing widespread condemnation on social media over the request.

The outspoken ex-minister, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, said President Muhammadu Buhari had lost control of his home, his wife, his family, his staff, his official residence and the country.

He also wondered who was actually directing the country’s affairs.

He wrote: ”When the President’s wife is openly fighting with his aides it speaks volumes and it reflects badly on the entire nation. The power play that is going on in the Villa is embarrassing, unacceptable & increasingly dangerous. I urge @MBuhari to call all those involved to order.

“Gunshots in the Villa over domestic issues? The President’s wife and PA are fighting? No one can call either to order? The President has lost control of his home, his wife, his family, his staff, his official residence and his country? Who bewitched Nigeria? Who did this to us?

“Who is running our country? Who is really in charge? Where are we heading? A nation of 200 million people and this is the best we can do? Is Nigeria a jungle or a zoo? Have we been cursed? Have we lost all sense of decency and discipline?

“A first lady and a Personal Assistant indulging in a rofo-rofo fight in the seat of power and shooting at one another when the President is supposedly still alive? Or is there something that we don’t know? It’s a crying shame! May God help us!”

