‘Is the bearing of unlicensed firearms no longer punishable?,’ Ohanaeze reacts to police refusal to arrest Fulani boys with AK-47 rifles

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the alleged refusal of the Anambra State police command to arrest two Fulani boys that openly displayed AK-47 riffles in the state.

The President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, in a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police , Mohammed Adamu, and titled “The road to anarchy,” vowed that the group would no longer tolerate the situation Fulani herdsmen would continue to harass, rape and kill the people of the region in their land.

“We are law-abiding, hospitable and always ready to coexist with others as friends and brothers but not as foes and at a supreme price. Enough is enough,” Nwodo said.

He faulted the state police commissioner for refusing to order the arrest of the two Fulani boys, saying they were spared “because they came from a particular section of the country.”

He added: “Is the bearing of unlicensed firearms no longer illegal and therefore punishable in breach of the laws of this country?

“The behaviour of the police probably explains why it is only police commissioners from a particular part of the country that are posted to Igbo land. This also tends to lay credence to the fears being harboured by our people that even the military laying siege to Igbo land are here to protect the interest of an ethnic group.

“Not only have Ndigbo been marginalised in this country, they are being pushed to the brink. It is always said that no country survives a second civil war.”

