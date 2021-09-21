Is there any Nigerian who is not disappointed in Buhari? -Baba-Ahmed

The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has reacted to a wide array of issues currently heating the polity from fiscal federalism to insecurity and the zoning of the 2013 Presidency.

Baba-Ahmed made his views known on Monday via a live interview conducted on AriseTV and monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

He expressed disappointment at the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari who was voted by Nigerians in order to redress insecurity and other issues plaguing the country.

In response to a question on Buhari’s administration, Baba-Ahmed said, “Is there any Nigerian who is not disappointed due to the huge expectations? He could do much better and he didn’t which is why we must elect a President with a clear mandate which is why I am agitating for competence and fairness in the democratic process.”

The NEF spokesman further lampooned the two main political parties — the ruling All Progressives Congress and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party — for being noncommittal to the Nigerian politics while resorting to bipartisan politicking.

“There are very good people who are deeply committed to the Nigerian project but the parties are not giving it a chance. These two parties don’t have the answers”.

He said what the country needs is “A Nigerian who will build institutions and realise the problem of a zone is the problem of all. Our political process is too expensive and these people don’t have that type of money.

“Allow electronic transmission of results which eliminates these parasites called delegates. A lot of governors also have no idea about governance”, he lamented.

