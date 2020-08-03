Isa Funtua was a pillar of support to my govt —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday the late industrialist, Isa Funtua helped in strengthening his government.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a letter to the Funtua family, that the deceased was a pillar of support to his government.

He also described the death of Funtua, who was a life patron of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria, as a major national loss.

The elder statesman died on July 20.

According to the statement, the president told Funtua’s widow, Hajiya Hauwa, the children and the entire family members that the loss was not theirs alone, but that of the entire country.

Buhari said: “Malam Isma’ila was of great assistance to me and my administration. He helped in many ways to strengthen the government and the country before his ultimate demise.”

