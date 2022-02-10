ISIL terrorist group has expanded its activities into Nigeria —UN

The United Nations has raised an alarm over the infiltration and activities of the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) terrorist group in Nigeria and other West African countries.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the UN Under-Secretary-General of Office of Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, who stated that the terrorist group is fast expanding its affiliates and network beyond Syria and Iraq to Nigeria and other West African countries.

While addressing a UN meeting of top secret security officials, Voronkov said the terror group which is officially known as Da’esh, has spread its activities into the African continent with Nigeria being its major attraction.

“The terrorist activities are intensifying in Central and West Africa, especially Nigeria, which is now their major center of attraction.

“Other African countries on their radar are Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali and Niger, and attacks are increasingly reported in the border area between Mozambique and Tanzania.

“As we begin a new decade of counter-terrorism, it is time to ask ourselves difficult questions and search for honest answers.

“The potential spill-over effects that could reach even beyond the continent, and we urge these countries to use every tool at their disposal to sustain important gains made against the group to prevent it from further regional expansion, curtailing its attack capabilities and preventing additional recruitment.

“The global fight against the shadowy, ever-morphing threat posed by the ISIL terrorist group and its affiliates remains a long-term game for which there are no quick fixes,” Voronkov added.

