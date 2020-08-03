International Latest

ISIS claims responsibility for Afghan prison attack which claimed 29 lives

August 3, 2020
ISIS claims responsibility for Afghan prison attack which claimed 29 lives
By Ripples Nigeria

ISIS (ISIL) group’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as IS in Khorasan, has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Jalalabad jail that has left at least 29 people dead and dozens of others wounded.

The attack was claimed on Monday by the terrorist group headquartered in Nangarhar province after they engaged Afghan security forces in a deadly shootout in an overnight attack.

Spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province Attaullah Khogyani said that among the dead were prisoners as well as civilians, prison guards and Afghan security personnel.

READ ALSO: Gunmen raid maternity hospital, kill 16, including 2 babies in Afghanistan

Khogyani also added that another 50 people were wounded in the attack that began late on Sunday when an ISIL suicide bomber slammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the gate of the prison.

Earlier, a Taliban spokesperson said on Twitter that the group was not involved in the attack, which came on the final day of a rare truce between the armed group and the Afghan government to mark the Eid al-Adha festival.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!