Islamic cleric drugs, kidnaps four-year-old cousin, demands N5m

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a 39-year-old Islamic teacher, Jamilu Idris, for allegedly kidnapping his four-year-old cousin and demanding N5 million ransom.

Disclosing the development in a statement on Wednesday, the spokesman of the State Command, SP Gambo Isah, said the suspect, who was arrested on October 9, revealed that he allegedly kidnapped the victim on October 5, after drugging him.

According to Isah, the victim’s father negotiated the ransom to N500,000 and reported the incident to the police after paying the ransom, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Idris, who was paraded at the State Command Headquarters on Wednesday, confessed to committing the crime.

The suspect said, “I regret my action; the devil pushed me into doing it.”

Meanwhile, 13 other suspects accused of various crimes were also paraded at the police headquarters on Wednesday.

They included two members of a vigilante in Faskari LGA, alleged to have committed armed robbery; four men alleged to have killed two women and injured a man and his two children in a robbery operation, a vandal and six others alleged to be selling fuel to bandits and serving as their informants.

