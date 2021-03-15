Islamic group denies appointing Sanusi as leader in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

An Islamic sect, the Dhariqa Tijjaniyya, denied has denied appointing the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, as its leader in Nigeria.

The Grand World Leader (Caliphatul Arrm) for the group, Sheikh Mahi Nyass, made the clarification when he addressed journalists on Monday in Sokoto.

Nyass said the appointment of the sect’s leader in Nigeria must be subjected to scrutiny and nomination from scholars in Nigeria and Senegal.

He maintained that such decisions would have to be discussed at different fora and an agreement reached before the announcement.

He said Sanusi neither presented himself nor indicated any interest in the seat, noting that the authorities were yet to put in place modalities for such appointment.

Nyass said: “After nomination, a letter of credence endorsed by a group of scholars, duly signed and stamped by a grand world leader (Caliphatul Arrm) must be presented to the person appointed.

“Unity of followers is paramount and I enjoin adherents of the sect to dedicate themselves in true worship, and foster increased brotherhood and love among them.”

