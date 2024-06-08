International
Islamic State affiliate kills 60 in Congo terror attack
An affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist group on Friday killed at least 60 people in several attacks in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
A civil society leader, Kambale Gerve, said on Saturday the attacks took place in Béni, a territory in the province of North Kivu.
He said: “This week alone, they killed 29 civilians on Tuesday in Mamove and then yesterday, Friday, executed 28 other civilians near Masau.”
However, a Red Cross source in Kinshasa said about 60 bodies have been taken to mortuary while others are lying on the ground in areas that are still unsafe.”
From its propaganda channels, the Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP) claimed the death of more than 60 “Christians.”
The Islamists released shocking videos and photos of bound bodies of victims floating on the Loulo River in Béni territory.
Gerve said the attacks were carried out by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.
The ADF, a Ugandan rebel group, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2019.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...