Islamic State affiliate kills 60 in Congo terror attack

An affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist group on Friday killed at least 60 people in several attacks in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

A civil society leader, Kambale Gerve, said on Saturday the attacks took place in Béni, a territory in the province of North Kivu.

He said: “This week alone, they killed 29 civilians on Tuesday in Mamove and then yesterday, Friday, executed 28 other civilians near Masau.”

However, a Red Cross source in Kinshasa said about 60 bodies have been taken to mortuary while others are lying on the ground in areas that are still unsafe.”

From its propaganda channels, the Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP) claimed the death of more than 60 “Christians.”

The Islamists released shocking videos and photos of bound bodies of victims floating on the Loulo River in Béni territory.

Gerve said the attacks were carried out by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

The ADF, a Ugandan rebel group, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2019.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now