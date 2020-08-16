Israel Adesanya’s UFC title defence against Paulo Costa moved to Sept 26

Nigerian-born mixed martial artist, Israel Adesanya will now defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title against Brazil’s Paulo Costa on September 26.

The fight, which was initially scheduled to take place on September 19, has now been shifted to 26, as announced by the UFC on social media.

Adesanya, 31, is expected to face the undefeated Brazilian at an undisclosed venue for the pay-per-view event.

Read Also: PHOTOSCENE: How Nigeria’s Adesanya became UFC middleweight world champion

Since making his debut back in 2018, Adesanya has rapidly become a star at the UFC, recording an undefeated Octagon 8-0 with three title fight wins, three finishes, and six post-fight bonuses.

He is ranked number four in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound ranking as at May 24, 2020.

Costa, on the other hand, has won his first five fights inside of the Octagon, including wins over the likes of Yoel Romero, Uriah Hall, and Johny Hendricks.

Join the conversation

Opinions