Israel agrees to allow aid into Gaza via Egypt

Israel has agreed to allow Egypt deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in what analysts say is the first crack in a “punishing 10-day siege” on the Hamas-controlled territory.

The announcement which was made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, is coming a day after devastating air strikes at the Gaza City’s al-Ahli Hospital where over 500 people were killed.

It also came after an extensive meeting with visiting U.S. President Joe Biden who gave his tacit support to Israel on its fight against the Hamas militants.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office said only “food, water and medicine” would be allowed into the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

Before the announcement, Israel had shut off all supplies to Gaza after Hamas militants attacked communities in southern Israel on October 7 which elicited retaliatory attacks by Israeli forces.

While Israel said it would allow for aid to pass through Egypt, it maintained that supplies would not come from its own territory until Hamas releases the dozens of hostages it took.

“Israel demands Red Cross visits with our captives and is working to mobilise broad international support for this demand,” the statement added.

