Israel DMW pledges loyalty to Davido until afterlife

Israel DMW, the logistic manager of singer, Davido has reinstated his loyalty to his boss.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday morning, Israel who is a staunch follower of Davido revealed that he was recently granted a two-year stay in United kingdom.

Following Davido’s influence in his life, the logistic manager whose real name is Israel Afeare promised to serve the recording artiste until the end of his life and even in the afterlife.

“If I come another life again, it is you I will serve,” he added in praise of the singer.

