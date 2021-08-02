Entertainment
Israel DMW wants Nigerians to beg Davido, says he does not want to lose his job
Israel DMW, the logistic manager of Nigerian recording artiste, Davido has called upon Nigerians to help him apologize to his boss who has threatened to fire him
This is coming days after Davido informed his lawyer he only wants to read a letter sacking Israel DMW after he suspended him.
In his words;
“You people should kindly help me to beg my oga, not to sack me, try this personal lawyer Jiggy than adding to my current depression of pressuring him to send me off.”
Meanwhile, on Sunday, August 1, Nigerian activist, Deji Adeyanju has vowed to embark on a protest if Davido should sack Israel DMW.
Deji Adeyanju wrote on his Twitter platform;
“DAVIDO my brother can’t sack Israel DMW ooo.
The guy is pure cruise. It’s not Israel that did fraud with Hushpuppi, it’s Abba Kyari.
I have never seen anyone that carries his boss on his head like Israel. If OBO tries it, we will protest.”
