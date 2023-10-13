Israel/Hamas War: UK, US, France, India, others evacuate citizens as death toll hits 2,700

The United States, France, United Kingdom, India and other countries have commenced the evacuation of their citizens from Israel following the attacks by Hamas Islamist militants which has so far claimed the lives of over 2,700.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, told a news conference on Thursday that a charter flight was scheduled to land in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday night and would evacuate around 230 Indian nationals, with a likely return to India on Friday morning.

The US State Department also stated in a statement late Thursday that the government had arranged charter flights to begin air lifting of its citizens.

“Beginning tomorrow (Friday), the United States government will arrange charter flights to provide transportation from Israel to sites in Europe,” White House National Security spokesman, John Kirby, said on X, adding that officials were still working through some of the details.

Similarly, the United Kingdom said it was set to fly British nationals out of Israel, with the first flight set to leave Tel Aviv late on Thursday.

Read also: Israeli/Hamas War: UK PM Rishi Sunak vows to stop at nothing to protect British Jews

According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the UK government “will facilitate commercial flights to the UK to help British nationals wanting to leave Israel following the Hamas attack, the Foreign Secretary has announced.”

“Vulnerable British nationals will be prioritised for these flights,” the statement added, while advising that eligible people wait to be contacted and not make their way to the airport unless they are called.

French President Emmanuel Macron, also announced on Thursday that France would do everything to evacuate its citizens and ensure the release of the dozens of hostages held by the Hamas group.

“I want to say that we will do everything to ensure that these hostages, whatever their nationality, are released,” Macron said in an address to the nation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now