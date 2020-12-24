Israel imposes third nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 spike

A spike in daily records of COVID-19 infections in Israel has forced its government to impose a nationwide lockdown- the third since the outbreak of the deadly disease.

The imposition of the fresh lockdown was announced on Thursday by Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu who said the order will take effect from Sunday, just days after kicking off mass inoculation of its citizens against the virus.

“A general lockdown will be imposed from 17:00 (11pm Singapore time) on Sunday for two weeks,” a statement from Netanyahu’s office said.

“There is an option to extend the lockdown for an additional two weeks, unless the basic reproduction number (for the virus) falls below 1 and the number of new cases per day falls below 1,000.”

The Israeli government also barred its nationals from travelling more than one kilometre (1,000 yards or so) from their homes and businesses will be closed except for deliveries.

According to reports, the new lockdown imposed by Netanyahu comes after a sharp rebound in the COVID-19 infection rate since the last lockdown in the month of September.

