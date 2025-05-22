Connect with us

Israel orders civilians in Northern Gaza to evacuate

2 hours ago

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Thursday asked residents of the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate ahead of an expected military offensive in the area.

The evacuation order covered the towns of Beit Lahia and Jabalia, the Jabalia refugee camp, and northern neighborhoods of Gaza City.

Israel had already carried out heavy airstrikes in the areas in recent days, killing scores and forcing the local population to flee for the third time or more.

“The IDF will significantly expand its military operations in your areas,” said Avichay Adraee, a spokesman for the IDF, in a post on X, claiming that militants were operating in the targeted zones.

“The areas you are in are considered dangerous combat zones. For your safety, evacuate immediately to the south,” he added.

READ ALSO: 60 people killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza

Israel has rejected international calls to halt the war and reach a hostage release deal with Hamas.

 

On Saturday, it launched Operation Gideon’s Chariots, significantly escalating its 19-month offensive in Gaza.

Israeli officials said the aim is to defeat Hamas and secure the return of 58 hostages held in Gaza.

The Palestinian death toll has reached 53,655 since October 2023, according to the Gaza health authorities. 

