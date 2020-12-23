Israel parliament dissolved, to hold fourth election in two years

Israel’s Parliament has been dissolved following disagreements over a budget law thus bringing to an end a short-lived unity government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The failure of Netanyahu’s fractured ruling coalition to pass a budget now sends the country to a fourth election in less than two years and also renews an unprecedented political crisis.

The failure to pass the budget has thus forced the automatic dissolution of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, which triggered fresh national elections that are set to be held on March 23, according to the parliament’s speaker.

However, critics say the failure to pass the budget is a political tactic to keep the coalition unstable, making it easier for him to sink the government before he had to yield power to Gantz.

“The reason we’re heading to an election is because Netanyahu refused to pass a budget as required by law and honour political agreements so that he can remain in power for the duration of his trial,” said Yohanan Plesner, the head of the Israel Democracy Institute think-tank.

