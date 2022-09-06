International
Israel recalls ambassador to Morocco amidst probe into allegations of sexual abuse, corruption
The Israeli government has recalled the country’s ambassador to Morocco, David Govrin, following allegations of sexual abuse and corruption at its mission in Rabat.
An unnamed official at the Isreali Mission has been accused by Moroccan authorities of sexually exploiting local women and misappropriating funds.
Govrin, who is the head of the Israeli Mission in Rabat, was summoned on Tuesday following several complaints made by former employees whom he had fired in separate incidents.
The decision to recall Govrin, who returned to Morocco on Monday, was made by the Director-General of Israel Foreign Ministry, Alon Ushpiz.
READ ALSO: Israel admits to deaths of 5 Palestinian kids in airstrikes against militants in Gaza
His invitation followed an initial probe panel set up by a senior Israeli delegation headed by Ministry Inspector- General, Hagay Behar, who arrived in Rabat last week to question staff at the mission.
Israel only opened a diplomatic mission in Morocco in August 2021 after relationship between the two countries improved following years of cold war.
The two countries signed a deal last month to build a permanent Israeli embassy in Morocco.
