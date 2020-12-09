Israel receives first batch of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines

Authorities in Israel have confirmed the receipt of the first batch of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines as the country prepares for mass vaccination efforts to bring the disease under control.

The arrival of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines was announced on Wednesday by Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu who declared that the pandemic’s end was “in sight” and vowing to get the first jab.

“This is a great celebration for Israel,” he said on the tarmac at Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv, as a fork-lift truck started unloading the Pfizer Covid-19 cargo from a red and yellow DHL air freighter.

The shipment was the first of eight million doses ordered from US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer BioNTech.

It came ahead of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, which begins on Thursday.

“The end is in sight,” Netanyahu said referring to the disease which has infected 348,948 Israelis, 2,932 of them fatally, according to a Wednesday update.

