Israel records second direct flight from Nigeria

Israel on Tuesday recorded its second direct flight from Nigeria, 60 years after both countries commenced bilateral relations.

The Deputy Chief of Mission, Israel to Nigeria, Mr. Yotam Kreiman, disclosed this to journalists in Abuja.

Kreiman said 45 passengers including Israelis, Nigerian diplomats, and citizens on medical urgent needs boarded the flight from Nigeria to Israel.

The first direct flight between the two countries was on April 2 and it involved 274 passengers.

He said: “45 Israelis and Nigerians are flying out of Nigeria, and on the plane returning, we have 75 passengers coming back to Nigeria including Nigerian diplomats returning home.”

According to him, the flight was put together with the help of the Chairman of Air-Peace, Allen Onyema and the Israeli companies in Nigeria.

Kreiman added: “For us, this is a special celebration; we are doing 60 years celebration of the relationship between Israel and Nigeria.

“What is unique about the second direct flight leaving today (Tuesday) from Lagos-Abuja to Tel-Aviv was that we are strengthening ties by creating a more direct flights in the future.

“We hope to see all the direct flights coming up soon; where tourists, students, Christians, and Muslims can come and visit Israel.

“And, they can go directly on an easy, cheaper, and faster way; this is what it means to us.”

He said a 16-year-old Nigerian student in need of special medical treatment in Israel was also on the flight.

