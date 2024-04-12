International
Israeli airstrike kills 29 in Gaza
An Israeli airstrike killed at least 29 people in Gaza on Friday.
Reports said many people died and dozens were injured when the Israeli forces struck a residential building.
READ ALSO: Israeli army withdraws from Gaza hospital
The Israel Defense Force said in a statement on Friday that the air force had attacked more than 60 targets in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.
About 40,000 have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched a series of attacks on the Strip since the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, launched a surprising attack on the Jewish state on October 7 last year.
