Israeli digital marketplace, Fiverr, launches new personalized discovery feature

Israeli-founded digital marketplace, Fiverr, has launched an interactive feature after Pinterest content optimizer, demo.

The new feature which is simply known as “Inspire” will filter optimized visual contents for users on the platform.

The company with its headquarter in Tel-Aviv was founded in 2010 to provide freelancers a digital station to list their services for customers worldwide.

The Vice President, Product Development at Fiverr, Liron Markus, who spoke on the development, noted that “Inspire” was designed to help new projects and users find their targeted freelancers easily on the marketplace.

He said: “We are excited to see what kind of inspiration and ideas come from this new experience and to continue commemorating and recognizing the hard work of talented freelancers everywhere.”

The launch of the new feature came just one month after Fiverr completed a $95 million takeover of Stoke, an on-demand talent management platform.

More than 12 years after its establishment as a gig-economy platform, Fiverr has raised a total of $111 million in funding over seven rounds.

The company’s last fundraising took place in 2018.

Today, Fiverr deploys 140 technologies for its website operations including Viewport Meta, IPhone / Mobile Compatible, and Google Analytics.

By: Rahma Jimoh

