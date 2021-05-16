Israeli military gives reason for bombing of AP, Al Jazeera building in Gaza | Ripples Nigeria

International
Israeli military gives reason for bombing of AP, Al Jazeera building in Gaza
The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has said it demolished the building housing the Associated Press (AP), Al Jazeera, and other media firms in Gaza because the Hamas terror organisation uses it as a human shield.
IAF said in a statement on Sunday the Hamas deliberately places military targets at the heart of densely populated civilian areas in the Gaza Strip.
IAF said before the strikes were launched, it warned civilians in the building in advance to evacuate the building and allowed sufficient time for them to leave the site.
The statement read: “A short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck a multi-story building which contained military assets belonging to the intelligence offices of the Hamas terror organization.
“The building contained civilian media offices, which the Hamas terror organization hides behind and uses as human shields. The Hamas terror organization deliberately places military targets at the heart of densely populated civilian areas in the Gaza Strip.
READ ALSO: Egypt, Saudi Arabia call for cease-fire in Gaza, as Israeli airstrike destroys AP, Al-Jazeera offices
“Before the strike, the IAF provided warning to civilians in the building and allowed sufficient time for them to evacuate the site.”
The IAF added that since the beginning of operation “Guardians of the Walls” approximately 2,900 rockets had been fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory, of which approximately 450 failed attempts fell in the Gaza Strip.
Also, IAF said its Iron Dome Air Defense System intercepted approximately 1,150 rockets, and in response, its fighter jets and aircraft struck over 90 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours.
Among the targets struck were the residences of Yahya Sinwar, Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau in Gaza, and that of his brother, Muhammad Sinwar, Head of Logistics and Manpower for Hamas, in Khan Yunis.
According to the Force, both residences served as military infrastructure for the Hamas terror organisation.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
North Korea withdraws from Asian qualifiers for 2022 World Cup
North Korea may no longer participate in the race for spots at the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed to hold...
Juve keep Euro hopes alive after ending Inter’s 20-game unbeaten run
Juventus ensured they remain in the race for a spot in Europe next season after they won a dramatic Serie...
BREAKING… Ndidi, Iheanacho win historic FA Cup with Leicester City
Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have helped Leicester City to beat Chelsea in the final of...
Aribo, Balogun’s Rangers complete Scottish PL season unbeaten
Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun have helped their club, Rangers to go unbeaten throughout the Scottish...
Champions Man City fight back to beat Newcastle in seven-goal thriller
Newly-crowned champions of the English Premier League, Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-3 in a thrilling...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...