Israeli PM, Netanyahu gets COVID-19 vaccine jab, rolls out mass inoculation

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu has received his COVID-19 vaccine jab, thus kicking off a national roll-out over the coming days.

Netanyahu, 71, and his health minister were injected on Saturday live on TV at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“I asked to be vaccinated first, together with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, to serve as personal examples and encourage you to be vaccinated,” Netanyahu told the television audience.

“This is a very moving moment,” he said, adding businesses would soon be able to resume work and people will be able to earn a living as before.

The arrival of the Pfizer vaccine, and later on, the one from Moderna, marked “the beginning of the end”, Netanyahu said.

