International
Israeli President Herzog gives Netanyahu deadline to form new govt
Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, has given former Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, 28 days to form a new government after winning the backing of 64 Members of the Israeli Parliament known as the Knesset.
The invitation which takes effect from November 13, will see the 73-year-old assigned the task of forming the next Israeli government, according to a statement from the Presidency on Sunday.
Read also:Australia officially withdraws recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
President Herzog had on Friday, hinted that he would ask Netanyahu to form a new government following consultations with leaders of all the political parties that have been elected to the 25th Knesset on November 1.
Shortly after the announcement, the Israeli President started discussions with leaders of the political parties after formally receiving the results of the polls from the Chairman of the Central Elections Committee which gave Netanyahu the mandate to make a comeback.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...