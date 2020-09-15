Latest Tech

Isreal’s data virtualization startup, Varada, closes $12M funding

September 15, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Isreal’s data virtualization startup, Varada, has announced closing a $12 million Series A round.

The round, which was led by Israeli early-stage fund MizMaa Ventures, saw the participation of Gefen Capital.

The Tel Aviv-based startup focuses on making it easier for businesses to query data across services.

Speaking on the new development, Varada CEO and co-founder Eran Vanounou stated that the company derives its motivation from essence of visualising and storing data.

He said: “If you look at the storage aspect for big data, there’s always innovation, but we can put a lot of data in one place.”

Eran added that the complicating nature of data also added to the significance of its company. “…translating data into insight? It’s so hard. It’s costly. It’s slow. It’s complicated. And, it’s the one big thing I have learnt since venturing,” the CEO remarked.

Varada embraces the idea of data lakes and enriches it with its indexing capabilities.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */