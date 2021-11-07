ISWAP appoints new leader for Lake Chad/North East Nigeria

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist group has appointed a new leader to oversee the Lake Chad and North Eastern regions of Nigeria.

According to PRNigeria, the new ISWAP leader, Sani Shuwaram, was appointed by members of Shura (Judicial) Council of the terrorists’ group as the new Wali in the Lake Chad/North Eastern Nigeria region.

The 45-year-old Shuwaram, a little known but vicious terror leader, replaces Aba-Ibrahim, who was appointed by the Abu-Mosab Al-barnawi’s Interim Committee following a directive from the Headquarters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), in August 2021.

Shuwaram was reportedly sworn-in by an Alkali (Judge) Bukar Arge, in a brief ceremony in Kurnawa, a remote camp in the Lake Chad Basin fringes considered as the de-facto headquarters of ISWAP, in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno state.

Shuwaram would be the fifth officially recognised ISWAP figure by ISIS Central, after Mamman Nur, Abu-Mosab Al-barnawwy, Abbah-Gana, Abu-Dawud, also known as Abu Hafsat Al-Ansari and Aba-Ibrahim.

With the appointment, the new Wali is expected to oversee activities of the terror group in Sambisa, Timbuktu, Tumbumma and beyond under the general supervision of the Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, the ISIS Core Leader.

The swearing-in ceremony reportedly took place in the presence of ISIS envoys who were on a fact finding and consultations missions on the SHURA Council to find solutions to problems of ISWAP in the axis.

An insider source who witnessed the ceremony said:

“The envoys were present at the event to also look at the ways of resolving problems with the ISWAP group which include internal rivalries, discriminatory actions, financial challenges, refusal of Boko Haram to pledge allegiance after Shekau’s death and clashes with Bakoura-led/Buduma JAS group.

“Apart from looking at issues of management of resources and welfare of widows and foot-soldiers, the ISIS is planning to provide logistic supports to ISWAP for special missions in Baga, Marte and Malam Fatori in Northern part of Borno State.”

