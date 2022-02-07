ISWAP, Boko Haram in disarray as families relocate following airstrikes —DHQ

The military Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has revealed that family members and close relatives of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terrorists, have been thrown into disarray as they have been relocating after military airstrikes killed top high-ranking commanders of the terrorist groups in Marte, Borno State.

Acting Director, Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Brig. Gen. Benard Onyeuko, in a statement on Monday, said “senior commanders of the insurgents were eliminated during recently coordinated airstrikes by the Nigerian Air Force, targeting the terrorists’ strongholds in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

Onyeuko stated that the military had been deploying its fighter aircrafts including “Super Tucano jets belonging to the Nigerian Air Force to aggressively raid ISWAP/Boko Haram camps in a weeklong sustained aerial attacks.”

“Family members of ISWAP/Boko Haram commanders have been relocating from their strongholds due to the consistent airstrikes by the Nigerian Army.

“Those killed included Amir Abdulrahman of Abbaganaram, Imam Tujja, the Imam of Bukar Mairam, Malam Ibrahim, Amir of Jubularam and Bakura Imar, and another high ranking ISWAP Commander, among several foot soldiers of the terrorist group.

“Some wounded terrorists were evacuated to Kirta Wulgo for Medical attention. We are also aware of movements of their women and children towards Buningil, Bakkassi, Doron Liman, and Daban Alfa,” the statement reads.

