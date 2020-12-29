ISWAP claims multiple attacks on communities in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks that happened on December 24, 25 and 26 in some communities in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

The group which broke away from the Boko Haram sect in 2018, in a video it posted on Tuesday, said it coordinated the attacks on the targeted communities of Tashan Alade, Shafa, Azare, Sabon-Kasuwa and Debro communities in Hawul local government area of Borno State, as well as the ones in Chibok and Debiro in Biu local government area and Garkida in Gombi local government area of Adamawa.

The communities were attacked by the insurgents a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari declared that peace had been restored in the three states.

At the induction and inauguration of newly acquired NAF MI-171E helicopter, two reactivated Alpha Jets and one L39ZA aircraft, belonging to the Nigerian Air Force,the President was quoted as saying:

Read also: Military kills 75 Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists, loses one officer, two soldiers in North-East

“It is on record that one of our key promises to the Nigerian people is the resolve to maintain and leading in confronting the Boko Haram insurgency as well as other forms of criminality that bedevil our country.

“The successes we have achieved so far have restored some level of stability not only in the Borno and Yobe States but also in Adamawa State.”

The insurgents reportedly killed over 20 people and also set a police station, churches and vehicles ablaze while also looting the market where they stole food items.

Join the conversation

Opinions