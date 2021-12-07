ISWAP commander, scores of fighters killed by Nigerian troops in Lake Chad region

A commander of the deadly terrorist group, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abou Sufyan, has reportedly been killed by Nigerian troops, alongside scores of his fighters in the Lake Chad Basin region of Borno State.

A security operative who confirmed the death of Sufyan on Tuesday, said concentrated aerial and ground raids led to the terrorists group being thrown into disarray as many of its fighters have been eliminated in recent weeks.

“Yes, I can confirm that the notorious and wanted ISWAP commander, Abou Sufyan, has been killed by Nigerian troops following sustained strikes from the Nigerian Air Force and components of the Operation Hadin Kai which launched a series of attacks on the terrorists locations from Sunday.

“The troops targeted and destroyed ISWAP’s armoury base at Kusuma and Sigir in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

“Abou-Sufyan, a deadly terrorist, was killed together with many of his fighters at the Lake Chad region.

“The operation was conducted after Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed the presence of several fighters who converged on the area in preparatory move to launch attacks on troops in the axis.

“The ATF scrambled super Tucano aircraft in attacking the target area in multiple waves, recorded direct hits on a weapon-manufacturing facility, fuel dump, armoury base and an infrastructure filled with vehicles and motorcycles.

“Some terrorists fleeing the area were also intercepted and neutralised in follow-up attacks by the Nigerian troops.

“The week-long sustained air offensives have impacted on jihadists operational command and thwarted the group’s plans to carry out major attacks on the military formations in the axis.

“We are aware that some of the surviving and wounded terrorists who escape are hiding under thick trees around Arinna Sorro and Arinna Ciki,” the security operative said.

