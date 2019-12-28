ISWAP conduct, thoughts & ideology not representative of Islam, Shehu Sani says

Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna central during the last National Assembly, has reacted to the killing of some innocent Nigerians including Muslims and Christians by members of the Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) fighters.

The activist-turned politicians who took to his Twitter page on Saturday to react to the incident said that the activities and conducts of IS were neither accepted nor consented by the overwhelming majority of Muslims.

Sani who said Islam frowns at terrorism also called for a united front of people of all faiths to loudly denouncing the recent murderous act of ISWAP fighters in the north east region of Nigeria.

He wrote; “IS conduct is neither accepted nor consented by the overwhelming majority of Muslims and their thoughts and ideology are not representative of Islam.

“There should be a united front of people of all faiths in loudly denouncing their recent murderous act,” he added.

Meanwhile the Nigerian Army is yet confirmed or denied the report of the killings by ISWAP.

The acting Director of Defence Information, Brig. Onyema Nwachukwu, while responding to journalists’ inquiry on the veracity or otherwise of the report on Thursday night, referred the matter to the Nigerian Army, saying it was the army’s place to react.

The ISWAP in north-east Nigeria is made up mostly of insurgents who broke away from the Boko Haram terrorist group.

