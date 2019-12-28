ISWAP confirms execution of 11 Christian captives in new video

The Islamic State group has released a video purportedly showing the killing of 11 Christians in Nigeria.

The 56-second video was released on Boxing Day and produced by the ISIS “news agency” Amaq.

The terror group has not given details of the all-male captives who were abducted from Borno State a few weeks ago by fighters of the Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP), a Boko Haram splinter group.

ISIS said the killing was part of its recently declared campaign to “avenge” the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a United States raid in Syria in October.

Ahmad Salkida, a conflict journalist known for monitoring of terrorist activities in Nigeria’s northeast, had claimed on Boxing Day that the 11 captives were executed on Christmas Day.

Salkida, who disclosed this in his website @ salkida.com, said ISWAP boasted the captives were executed as a revenge for the killings of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Abul-Hasan Al-Muhajir in Iraq and Syria.

The video was shot in an unidentified outdoor area.

One captive in the middle is shot dead while the other 10 are pushed to the ground and beheaded.

