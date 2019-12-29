ISWAP EXECUTIONS: Nnamdi Kanu vows to make stunning revelation

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has vowed to expose alleged complicity of President Muhammadu Buhari, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and the cabal within the presidency, in the recent beheading of 11 Christians by the Islamic State of West Africa, ISWAP.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Kanu told Nigerians to “Get ready!”, saying that, “I will reveal the complicity of @MBuhari’s govt. @elrufai & @NGRPresident cabal in the beheading of 11 Christians by #ISIS in a video released on 26/12/2019 . Date: Tue. 31/12/2019. Time: 7:00 PM Biafraland Time.”

He also shared a picture where President Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, were allegedly holding the ISWAP flag.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the Islamic State group had on Friday released a video purportedly showing the killing of 11 Christians in Nigeria.

The 56-second video was released on Boxing Day and produced by the ISIS “news agency” Amaq.

The terror group however did not give details of the all-male captives who were abducted from Borno State a few weeks ago by fighters of the Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP), a Boko Haram splinter group.

