ISWAP fighters kill 14 villagers in Cameroon

The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) fighters on Tuesday killed at least 14 people in a Cameroonian island near the border with Nigeria.

A security source told journalists the jihadists landed on the island of Bulgaram aboard speedboats from an enclave on the Nigerian side late Tuesday.

“They came around 6:30 pm (1830 GMT) while people were preparing for evening prayers and shot dead 14 community leaders.

Some of the victims were shot in their homes while others were killed in the mosque where they had gone to pray, said another source, who gave a similar toll,” he said.

The assault was launched after the town, a major logistical route for ISWAP fighters on the Nigerian side of the lake, decided to cut off food supplies for the jihadists.

