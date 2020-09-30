 ISWAP fighters reportedly kill 10 Nigerian soldiers near Lake Chad | Ripples Nigeria
ISWAP fighters reportedly kill 10 Nigerian soldiers near Lake Chad

September 30, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters had reportedly killed 10 Nigerian soldiers in an ambush near the town of Marte in the Lake Chad region.

Security sources told journalists the jihadists carrying machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades opened fire on a military convoy on a logistics supply mission in the town.

Eight other soldiers were also injured in the attack.

“The terrorists killed 10 soldiers, including two officers, in the ambush,” one of the sources said on Wednesday.

