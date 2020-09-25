ISWAP fighters reportedly kill 15 security personnel during attack on Gov Zulum’s convoy in Borno | Ripples Nigeria

Terrorists linked to the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) reportedly killed 15 security personnel during an attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Friday.

Security sources told journalists that eight policemen, three soldiers, and four members of a government-backed militia were killed in the attack on vehicles carrying the governor to Baga town on the shores of Lake Chad.

The insurgents, according to one of the sources, opened fire with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades as the convoy was passing through a village close to the headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

“The governor escaped unhurt but 15 security men on the convoy were killed in a fierce battle with the terrorists,” he said.

