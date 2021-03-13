ISWAP fighters reportedly kill 15 soldiers, four militia fighters in Borno attack | Ripples Nigeria

The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) fighters reportedly killed 15 soldiers and four militia fighters in an attack in Borno State on Thursday.

Security sources told journalists on Saturday that the military convoy of 10 vehicles came under heavy attack from the jihadists near Gudumbali in the Lake Chad region on Thursday evening.

One of the sources said 13 people, including 10 soldiers were also injured in the attack.

He said: “We lost 15 soldiers and four civilian JTF (militia) in the terrorists’ ambush in the forest near Gudumbali.”

ISWAP is an offshoot of the Boko Haram sect which launched a guerilla war against Nigeria in 2011.

Tens of thousands had been killed and more than two million others displaced in the 10-year-old crisis in Nigeria’s North-East.

