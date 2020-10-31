ISWAP fighters reportedly release abducted Plateau pastor

A pastor of the Church of Christ in Nations in Jos, Plateau State, Rev. Polycarp Zongo, who was abducted by Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) fighters a few weeks ago, has reportedly been released by the terrorists.

Security agents told journalists that Zongo was released on Friday evening.

The pastor, who went missing on October 19, had appeared in a video this week, saying he was abducted by ISWAP fighters.

Zango said he was in the custody of the insurgents alongside two other Christian women, who were also abducted.

READ ASLO: US forces rescue abducted national in Nigeria

In the video, the cleric was seen seated behind a prayer mat and revealed how he was abducted by the insurgents.

He said: “My name is Rev. Polycap Zongo and I am a pastor at COCIN LCC Wild Life Park, Plateau State, Nigeria. On October 19, 2020, I was travelling for a conference in Gombe State when I was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents who caught me on the road. Right now I am with them.

“I am appealing to the governor of Plateau State, Simon Boko Lalong, and the Senator from Plateau North, Barr. I.D. Gyang, the Christian Association of Nigeria and COCIN Church to please save me from their hands. They also abducted two Christian women who are also here with me. We are appealing to be rescued.”

Join the conversation

Opinions