News
ISWAP insurgents reportedly abduct policeman, hunters, others in Borno
The Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) insurgents reportedly abducted seven people including a police officer in the Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday.
Security sources told journalists that other victims include three hunters and three members of the civilian joint task force in the state.
One of the sources said the victims were waylaid by the terrorists who stationed themselves in a strategic location at Pompom Baliya, a village of about five kilometres from Gubio.
The insurgents also went away with one Hilux patrol vehicle and weapons from the scene.
Borno State, the hotbed of the Boko Haram insurgency, has recorded several attacks since the terrorists launched a bid to install an Islamic caliphate in the North-East in 2009.
More than 100,000 people have been killed and about three million others forced to escape to Cameroon, Chad, and neighbouring states in Nigeria by the insurgency.
