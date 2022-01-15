ISWAP insurgents reportedly attack community in Biu, Borno

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) reportedly attacked the Mainahari community in Biu local government area of Borno State on Saturday.

The insurgents stormed the community just 24 hours after they attacked the Kautikari village in Chibok local government area of the state and killed three people.

READ ALSO: Three killed as ISWAP insurgents reportedly attack Chibok community in Borno

Military sources told journalists the hoodlums invaded the village at 2.55 p.m. and detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

They were however repelled by troops in the area.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now