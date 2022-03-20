ISWAP leader, Shuwaram, reportedly killed in Air Force bombing

The Nigerian Armed Forces may have scored another success against terrorism with the reported elimination of the Islamic State’s West African Province (ISWAP) leader, Sani Shuwaram.

This was stated in a report published by PRNigeria on Sunday which noted that “Shuwaram, and other terrorists of the sect might have been killed after an airstrike in the Marte axis.”

“Shuwaram was among terrorists injured by NAF air interdiction missions conducted at Sabon Tumbuns near Kirta Wulgo in February 2022. Subsequent airstrikes in the following days might have led to his death alongside other ISWAP fighters where they were receiving treatment including Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi,” the source added.

However, NAF Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet declined to confirm the news but noted that NAF aircraft with the support of ground troops have sustained military offensives at Tumbuns, close to Kirta Wulgo in Marte LGA within the Lake Chad Region.

“I cannot confirm the death of any leaders of terrorists. We don’t want to be dragged into making any statement or confirmation based on rumours or hearsay.

“Nevertheless, our troops at the frontline alongside other agencies have sustained massive strike at the hearts of terrorist leaders and their enclaves until we get this job done”.

