ISWAP terrorists abduct three humanitarian staff, security guards in Borno

A Counter-insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad Basin region, Zagazola Makama, has confirmed the abduction of humanitarian workers and two security guards by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Borno State.

Makama who disclosed this in a post on Twitter on Wednesday night, said the victims were workers of the Family Health International, FHI 360, based in the state.

In the post, Makama said:

“The Islamic State of the West African Province(ISWAP) has abducted three humanitarian staff working with the Family Health International (FHI360), and two other security guards in the North East of Ngala, Borno State.

Read Also:ISWAP expels loyalists of late Boko Haram leader, Shekau

“FHI 360 is a nonprofit human development organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people of the North East.

“It was gathered that unconfirmed number of the terrorists stormed into the Guest house of the Non Governmental Organisation in a silent Operation at about 4a.m on Wednesday April 26, 2023 and whisked them away to an unknown destination.”

The Nigerian Army is however, has yet to confirm the abduction of the humanitarian workers.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now