It doesn’t reflect enormous reservoir of talents Nigeria is known for, LP slams ministerial list

The list President Ahmed Tinubu presented to the Senate for approval as ministers or members of the Federal Executive Council, according to the Labour Party, was uninspiring.

Names on the list confirmed concerns that the Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress administration was unprepared for the job of leading the country, according to the Party’s national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh, on Sunday.

Read Also: ‘Diya helped to sustain Nigeria’s territorial integrity,’ Tinubu praises ex-military VP at funeral

The LP Spokesman also stated in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja that his party intended to seek legal advice regarding the legitimacy of the President’s choice to submit the cabinet list in pieces.

Ifoh said, “Nigerians expected more quality, character, dynamic, and resulted-oriented Nigerians to be on that list, but what we saw is a recycling of some failed and clueless politicians who have contributed to bringing Nigeria to its parlous condition.

“This list does not in any way reflect the enormous reservoir of talents, potentials, and resources Nigeria is known for.

“It still baffles us as to why this government ignored the youthful and technocratic potentials that abound but rather chose to appoint spent forces that have failed Nigeria in the past.”

“Some of these nominees played prominent anti-democratic roles in the previous administration, particularly since 2015, which saw the APC government fail in all its promises to Nigerians.

“We also saw ‘Prependal’ politics in full swing where mainly the cronies and lackeys of the APC national leader were selected for a reward for servitude and blind discipleship.”

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, sent a list of 28 ministerial nominees to the national assembly for screening, in an attempt to beat the 60-day deadline set by the constitution.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now