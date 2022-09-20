It has become necessary for Reps to intervene in ASUU strike — Gbajabiamila

In order to find a lasting solution to the recurrent strike actions by the Academic Staff of Universities (ASUU) the House of Representatives has waded into the situation.

Femi Gbajabiamila reiterated the importance of finding solutions acceptable to all stakeholders involved during his opening remarks at the resumption of plenary, in Abuja, after the lawmakers’ annual recess.

The reluctance of the Federal Government to meet ASUU‘s demands culminated in a partial shutdown of varsities across the country for about seven months now.

In his remarks, Gbajabiamila revealed that the Reps’ mandate was to brainstorm on solutions in order to ensure the commencement of academic activities across the country’s tertiary institutions.

“It has become necessary for the House to intervene in the extended faceoff between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government. This current impasse is due primarily to disagreements over conditions of service of the staff and funding of universities in general.

“Therefore, this afternoon, alongside the leadership of the House and the relevant committees, I will meet with representatives of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Our agenda is to explore whatever options there are for parliament to help resolve the present crises so that our children can return to school.

Read also:ASUU: NANS vows to go ahead with airport’s protest despite Gbajabiamila’s intervention

“It is long established that access to education, more than anything else, is key to unlocking prosperity and improving social mobility outcomes in any society. And we all agree that government has a role in ensuring that our nation’s young people get a quality education that allows them to compete and thrive in the 21st-century knowledge economy.

“Yet, evidence abounds that the current framework of government-sponsored tertiary education is no longer working as it should and hasn’t worked for a long time. Our immediate goal is to do everything to get our children back to school.

“However, the time has also come to begin a candid assessment of the current system and to consider all available options for complete reform. We owe this to our children and to our nation’s future,” the Speaker explained.

The ASUU has been at loggerheads with the Federal Government over the latter’s reluctance to adhere to agreements relating to welfare.

This resulted in the current industrial action which commenced on February 14, 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now