It has been tough ruling Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday expressed his eagerness to conclude his tenure in 2023.

Buhari, who addressed some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, legislators, and political leaders who paid him Sallah homage at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, said it has been tough ruling Nigeria.

The president told his visitors that he had not been to his house in Daura for about one year due to the demands of office.

Buhari, who assumed office on May 29, 2015, will complete his eight-year rule on May 29, 2023.

He said: “By this time next year, I will have made the most out of the two terms, and the remaining months I will do my best.

“I wish the person who is coming after me the very best.

“I am eager to go. I can tell you it has been tough. I am grateful to God that people appreciate the personal sacrifices we have been making.”

