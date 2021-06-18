‘It has destroyed the destiny of Nigerian youths,’ Oyedepo backs social media regulation

The presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, on Friday demanded urgent steps to curb students’ access to social media in the country.

Oyedepo, who is also the Chancellor of Landmark University, made the call at the institution’s 7th Convocation ceremony.

He said: “We must wake up from our slumber to deal with this monster. It unconsciously robs people of their future by robbing them of their time.

“This social media saga has eroded the substance of destiny of most youths today. What is supposed to be a plus has suddenly become a major minus.

“This is because everything of value delivers through investment of time. Suddenly, we are faced with a generation on the wrong side of history; the honour of this generation has been wiped off.”

The cleric also charged the government at all levels to restrict the youths from having access to social media content that would add value to their lives.

Oyedepo added: “They chat all day with no time left to think, plan, programme and engage productively in the pursuit of any task.

“Many youths spend less than 10 to 20 percent of their time on their tasks per day. They can never match a generation that spends 70 percent to 80 percent of their time on their tasks.

“We must device means to put a check on free access to social media particularly those that are not adding values.’’

